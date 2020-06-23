Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico
Updated 6/23/2020 10:56 AM
MEXICO CITY -- A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.,
The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.
