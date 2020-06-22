Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, director Joel Schumacher waves during a photo call for Cinema and Advertising: Joel Schumacher directs Campari, at the Rome International Film Festival. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. Associated Press

FILE - In this March 15, 2010 file photo, director Joel Schumacher poses for a portrait in Las Vegas. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2011 file photo, director Joel Schumacher participates in a news conference for the film "Trespass" during the Toronto International Film Festival. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2010 file photo, director Joel Schumacher attends the premiere of "Twelve" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Joel Schumacher, the eclectic and brazen filmmaker who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in 'St. Elmo's Fire' and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin,' has died. He was 80.

A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer.

A native New Yorker, Schumacher was first a sensation in the fashion world after attending Parsons School of Design and decorating Henri Bendel's windows. His entry to film came first as a costume designer. Schumacher dressed a pair of Woody Allen movies in the 1970s: 'Interiors' and 'Sleeper.' He also penned the screenplays to a pair of musicals: 'The Wiz" and 'Sparkle."

As a director, he established himself as a filmmaker of great flare, if not often good reviews, in a string of mainstream films in the '80s and '90s. To the frequent frustration of critics but the delight of audiences, Schumacher favored entertainment over tastefulness - including those infamous sensual Batman and Robin suits with visible nipples - and he did so proudly.

'A movie that's in a movie theater that runs at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 and there's no one in the audience when that movie runs - what's the point?" Schumacher once told Charlie Rose.

The success of his first hit, 'St. Elmo's Fire," with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy not only helped make a name for the Brat Pack but made Schumacher in-demand in Hollywood. He followed it up with 1987's 'The Lost Boys," with Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman. A vampire horror comedy, it gave a darker, contemporary view of the perpetual adolescence of 'Peter Pan.'

Schumacher was sometimes regretful that he played a role in hoisting fame on his young stars and 'the two Coreys.' Before dying in 2010, Haim struggled with drug addiction and said he was sexually assaulted in the film industry. Feldman on Monday recounted on Twitter trying cocaine during 'The Lost Boys' as a 16-year-old. When Schumacher found out, Feldman said, Schumacher temporarily fired him.

'He tried to prevent my descent,' said Feldman, who continued to struggle with drugs.

Schumacher then made 'Flatliners,' about morbidly obsessed medical students, and a pair of John Grisham adaptations in 'The Client' and 'A Time to Kill.' 'Falling Down,' with Michael Douglas as a Los Angeles man whose anger from minute every-day interactions steadily builds in violence, was maybe his most critically acclaimed film, though its depictions of minorities - particularly a Korean grocer - were from the start hotly debated.

On its 25th anniversary, April Wolfe of LA Weekly wrote that it 'remains one of Hollywood's most overt yet morally complex depictions of the modern white-victimization narrative, one both adored and reviled by the extreme right."

The slickness of those productions helped Schumacher inherit the DC universe from Tim Burton. In Schumacher's hands, Batman received a garish overhaul that resulted in two of the the franchise's most cartoonish movies in 1995's 'Batman Forever' and 1997's 'Batman & Robin.' The first was a box-office smash but the second fizzled and remains most often remembered for its infamous suits.

'It was like I had murdered a baby,' Schumacher told Vice of the response to 'Batman & Robin." Yet it, too, has developed a small cult following for those who prefer the antithesis of Christopher Nolan's more grim Batman movies.

'He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life,' said Jim Carrey, who played the Riddler in 'Batman Forever.' "I am grateful to have had him as a friend."

Schumacher, born on Aug. 29, 1939, to Francis and Marian Schumacher, was raised in Queens by his mother after his father died when he was four-years-old. As a youngster, he quickly became enmeshed in the city's nightlife.

'The street was my education,' Schumacher told Vulture earlier this year. 'You could ride your bike over the 59th Street Bridge then. So I rode my bike everywhere. I was in Manhattan all the time and all over Queens. If you're a kid on a bike, anything can happen, and predators come out of the woodwork, my God. I looked very innocent, but I wasn't.'

Schumacher would often say he was fortunate to have survived the '60s at all. He made habits of liquid Methadrine, acid and sex. Out long before many in Hollywood, Schumacher pegged his lovers in 'the double-digit thousands.' He was a warm and gossipy raconteur though Schumacher said he 'never kissed and told about anybody who gives me the favor of sharing a bed with me.'

'I don't not like talking about it, I just don't believe it matters," Schumacher said of his sexuality in a 2000 interview with the Guardian. 'I've lived my life very openly. I started drinking at nine. I started doing drugs in my early teens. I started smoking at 10 and I started sex at 11. So I'm not hiding anything. But I am totally and completely against labels.'

After 'Batman and Robin," Schumacher turned to lower-budget thrillers: '8mm,' with Nicolas Cage; 'Flawless,' with Robert De Niro; 'Phone Booth,' with Colin Farrell. Schumacher, behind the beginnings of so many careers, gave Farrell his first led role in 2000's 'Tigerland.' In 2004, he took on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Phantom of the Opera," a late, gaudy flourish that combined Schumacher with perhaps his Broadway equivalent in the spectacle-making Webber. Most recently, he directed two episodes of Netflix's 'House of Cards' in 2013.

In his last interview, with Vulture, Schumacher reflected on a show at London's National Gallery of the now highly regarded works of James McNeill Whistler and John Singer Sargent.

'They did a brilliant thing. Right next to them on the wall, framed right next to the paintings, were all their horrible reviews,' said Schumacher. 'Who remembers these reviews?'

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Nicolas Cage and Andrew Lloyd Webber's names.