Police: Multiple victims in Minneapolis shooting
Posted6/21/2020 7:00 AM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
A tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, but did not provide further details about the shooting.
The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Calls and an email to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.
