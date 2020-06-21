Boy, 4, accidentally shoots himself after finding gun
Updated 6/21/2020 3:01 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 4-year-old boy has been wounded after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found inside an Indianapolis home.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex, according to police.
The boy was in stable condition at a hospital. His father has been arrested and faces a neglect charge.
The gun was not secured inside the apartment, police said.
