Boy, 4, accidentally shoots himself after finding gun

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 4-year-old boy has been wounded after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found inside an Indianapolis home.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex, according to police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The boy was in stable condition at a hospital. His father has been arrested and faces a neglect charge.

The gun was not secured inside the apartment, police said.

