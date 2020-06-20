 

Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, cases surpass 42K

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/20/2020 11:59 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nineteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 while the state's total diagnosed cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus has surpassed 42,000, state health officials said Saturday.

Indiana's new deaths raised the state's confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 to 2,346, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state agency has also recorded 190 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. Those deaths give Indiana 2,536 confirmed or presumed deaths from the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The state health department also reported 411 more coronavirus cases Saturday, raising Indiana's total confirmed cases to 42,061.

To date, 401,802 test results have been reported to the state agency and 10.5% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide findings released Wednesday as part of an ongoing study show that the virus' spread has lessened in recent weeks across Indiana, but state health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has cautioned that Indiana still has active transmission of the virus. She's urged Hoosiers to continue to protect themselves and the most vulnerable through social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 