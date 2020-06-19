China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case
Posted6/19/2020 7:00 AM
BEIJING -- China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges.
Chinese prosecutors said Friday that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged.
