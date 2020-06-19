5 Things to Know for Today

In this June 17, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. John Bolton's claims that President Donald Trump urged China's Xi Jinping to help him win reelection is casting a renewed spotlight on a major front in the 2020 presidential campaign: the battle over who has been softer on Beijing. China already loomed large in the contest as Trump and Biden, have traded accusations over corruption, geopolitical pandering and the president's wild shifts in tone toward the Asia superpower Associated Press

A sign that reads 'maintain social distancing' is mounted on a vacant treadmill beside a woman at a fitness center Friday, June 19, 2020, in Singapore. Singaporeans now can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and get together with up to five people after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday. Associated Press

Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant speaks to the Associated Press on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Atlanta. On Saturday, June 13, Former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned after an officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks after a struggle in a Wendy's restaurant parking lot. Associated Press

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo, a staff member from the Freedom School holds up a card during a presentation at the 40th Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast at Ashton Villa in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. YOUNG IMMIGRANTS STILL FACE UNCERTAINTY The Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, but activists say legislation giving them a path to U.S. citizenship remains elusive.

2. JUNETEENTH TAKES ON NEW MEANING Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience, along with expressions of black joy despite it being an especially traumatic time for the nation.

3. ATLANTA POLICE CALL OUT SICK The interim chief tells the AP the officers are protesting the filing of murder charges against a white officer who shot a black man in the back, saying the force feels abandoned amid protests demanding changes to policing.

4. SINGAPORE OPENS GYMS, DINING OUT The latest relaxation in the city-state comes as reopenings in many places around the world are touching off fresh spikes in coronavirus infections.

5. BIDEN SEIZES ON BOLTON BOOK The Democrat's top aides say Trump kowtowed to Xi Jinping and ignored human rights abuses while trying to get the Chinese president's assistance with domestic politics.