 

Israeli soldier gets community service after killing Gazan

  • FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, mourners carry the body of Palestinian fisherman Nawaf Al-Attar, 20, who was shot and killed by Israeli troops on the beach near the border with Israel, during his funeral in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. An Israeli soldier who shot and killed the Palestinian fisherman near the Gaza frontier in 2018 has been given 45 days of community service after an army investigation concluded he fired without authorization, the military said Thursday, June 18, 2020.

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/18/2020 11:28 AM

An Israeli soldier who shot and killed a Palestinian fisherman near the Gaza frontier in 2018 has been given 45 days of community service after an army investigation concluded he fired without authorization

