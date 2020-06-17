Parolee charged with shooting Chicago officer in knee
Updated 6/17/2020 9:42 AM
CHICAGO -- A 22-year-old South Side Chicago man faces four counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer who was trying to arrest him.
Steven McGee allegedly fired at officers who were attempting to stop him in connection with a June 10 aggravated assault with a handgun, police said.
Officers did not return fire when McGee started shooting about 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. He has not been identified.
McGee was on parole for a 2016 armed robbery conviction in Chicago, county and state records show.
McGee is also facing felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said.
