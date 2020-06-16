US industrial production bounces back 1.4% in May
Updated 6/16/2020 8:25 AM
WASHINGTON -- American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus lockdown in Aprll.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industiral production - including output at factories, mines and utilities - rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April. Manufacturing output rose 3.8%. But output fell 6.8% at mines and 2.3% at utilities.
