Nantes signs forward Moses Simon on 4-year deal from Levante
Updated 6/15/2020 10:03 AM
NANTES, France -- French club Nantes has signed Nigeria forward Moses Simon from Spanish club Levante on a four-year deal.
Nantes said in a statement Monday that it took up the option to sign him after he impressed on a season's loan from Levante.
No financial information was given but media reports said Nantes paid 5 million euros ($5.6 million) for the 24-year-old forward, who scored nine goals and had eight assists in 30 games.
A quick, direct and skilful player, Simon was appreciated by Nantes fans and established himself as one of the best wide players in the league.
