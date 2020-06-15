 

AP Source: Chance MLB won't play increases in money fight

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/15/2020 4:27 PM

NEW YORK -- The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday when the commissioner's office told the players' association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

MLB's action was described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the details who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said ahead of last week's amateur draft that the chance of a season was '100%.'

'I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,' he said on ESPN's draft broadcast.

