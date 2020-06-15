5 things to know today

FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo emergency medical technicians transport a patient from a nursing home to an emergency room bed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. Associated Press

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa gestures during a press conference near the Manila Regional Trial Court in Manila, Philippines on Monday June 15, 2020. Ressa, an award-winning journalist critical of the Philippine president, was convicted of libel and sentenced to jail Monday in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in an Asian bastion of democracy. Associated Press

File - In this Sunday, May 24, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by members of his Likud Party in masks, delivers a statement before entering the district court in Jerusalem. Netanyahu is on trial for accepting gifts from wealthy friends. But that has not stopped him from seeking another gift from a wealthy friend to pay for his multi-million-dollar legal defense. The awkward arrangement opens a window into the very ties with billionaire friends that plunged Netanyahu into legal trouble and sheds light on the intersection of money and Israeli politics. Associated Press

Tayla Myree sets out flowers on a shrine at a burned Wendy's on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Atlanta. Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer outside the Wendy's on Friday night. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Workers in protective suits direct people who was either living surrounding the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited to the market to get a nucleic acid test at a stadium in Beijing, Sunday, June 14, 2020. China is reporting its highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHINA CAPITAL BRACES FOR VIRUS RESURGENCE 79 new cases were reported in Beijing as the U.S. continues to struggle with an outbreak that appears ready to stretch on for months or even years.

2. 'I DO NOT BELIEVE THIS WAS A JUSTIFIED USE OF FORCE' White Atlanta officer who a shot black man, Rayshard Brooks, outside a Wendy's is fired, second officer place on administrative leave.

3. ON TRIAL FOR CORRUPTION ISRAELI PM WANTS WEALTHY FRIEND TO FUND DEFENSE Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping an oversight committee approves his request to accept $2.9 million from Michigan-based magnate.

4. BLOW TO FREEDOM OF PRESS IN ASIA Journalist Maria Ressa has been convicted of libel in a Philippine court decision, sentenced to six years

5. WHO'S TO BLAME FOR COVID NURSING HOME DEATH The Trump administration has been pointing to facilities with low federal ratings for infection control while Democrats are critical of the administration's response.

___ This story has been corrected to show that the number of new coronavirus cases in Beijing is 79, not more than 100.