US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea
Posted6/15/2020 7:00 AM
LONDON -- A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).
U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
