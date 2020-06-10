Standard names Philippe Montanier as its new coach
BRUSSELS -- Standard Liege named Philippe Montanier as its new coach on Wednesday, replacing Michel Preud'homme.
The 55-year-old Montanier, a former goalkeeper like Preud'homme, previously coached in France and Spain. He led Real Sociedad to a fourth-place finish in La Liga in 2013.
Financial terms of the deal and the length of Montanier's contract were not disclosed.
Preud'homme, a product of Standard's youth system, will stay at the club as vice-president.
