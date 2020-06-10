Bayern beats Frankfurt in cup semi, still targeting double

MUNICH -- Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Wednesday to reach the German Cup final, with both teams paying tribute to the global protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Lewandowski netted his 45th goal of the season in the 74th minute as Bayern stayed on track for fifth a German league and cup double in eight years. It will face Bayer Leverkusen in the final on July 4 in Berlin.

Eintracht wore shirts with a #blacklivesmatter hashtag across the chest, alongside the sponsor logo. Bayern had the same message on its corner flags, warm-up shirts and some boards at the side of the field.

Numerous players and clubs in Germany have signaled support for the U.S. protests against police treatment of black people and racial discrimination in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Bayern dominated the game, a rematch of the 2018 cup final, from start to finish. Lewandowski pulled Eintracht's entire three-man back line out of position for the first goal, allowing Ivan Perisic space for a diving header off a lobbed pass from Thomas MÃ¼ller in the 14th minute.

Frankfurt substitute Daichi Kamada changed the game almost immediately after coming on, delivering a smart pass on the turn for Danny Da Costa to hammer in an equalizer in the 69th.

But Bayern was back in the lead six minutes later through Lewandowski, though he had to wait for the video assistant referee system to overturn a mistaken offside call against his teammate Alphonso Davies.

Earlier, Dominik Kohr's headed clearance off the line from MÃ¼ller's header in the seventh minute set the tone for a first half in which Eintracht narrowly escaped conceding on several occasions. Lewandowski tripped over his own feet as a cross came in, and later had a shot pushed just wide by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

