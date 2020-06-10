5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during the NCAA college football team's spring practice in South Bend, Ind. The NCAA's football oversight committee expects to finalize a plan on Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices, also know as walk-throughs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August. Kelly said the extra time on the field with a ball will be valuable for teaching schemes, but not necessarily for assessing player development. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in New York. Late last month, the Trump campaign moved two veteran political aides into senior leadership roles, reflective of an effort to bring more experience to the campaign team. And on Friday, June 5, 2020, the campaign brought on board former communications chief Miller as a senior adviser as well. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis and cardinals have preached, tweeted and spoken out about his death, and the Vatican's communications juggernaut has gone into overdrive to draw attention to the cause. George Floyd's killing at the hands of a white police officer and the global protests that erupted to denounce police brutality and racism might normally have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Holy See. Associated Press

Kelsey Luker reads as she waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Luker said she had been in line for almost two hours. Associated Press

In this May 6, 2020 photo, Tariq Nawaz holds his 10-month-old baby daughter Tuba who suffers from polio, in Suleiman Khel, Pakistan. For millions of people like Nawaz who live in poor and troubled regions of the world, the novel coronavirus is only the latest epidemic. They already face a plethora of fatal and crippling infectious diseases: polio, Ebola, cholera, dengue, tuberculosis and malaria, to name a few. The diseases are made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FOR MANY, COVID-19 JUST THE LATEST EPIDEMIC For millions of destitute people, the coronavirus only adds to a list of diseases made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns.

2. 'CHAOS IN GEORGIA' Many Democrats blamed the Republican secretary of state for hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time.

3. POPE SENDS STRONG MESSAGE Francis backs the demonstrations against racism and police brutality, a move that reminds Catholic U.S. voters there are other issues besides abortion ahead of November's election.

4. TRUMP BRINGS BACK 2016 TEAM The U.S. president is trying to recreate the magic of his original team five months before he faces voters again, but his advisers are increasingly worried about the state of the campaign.

5. NCAA FINALIZING FOOTBALL PRACTICE PLAN Schools would be allowed up to 12 unpadded, slow-speed practices - or walk-throughs - during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in early August.