Amid tears and laughter, visits resume in nursing homes

Eva Davis, 94, middle, speaks with her daughters Lori Hall, left, and Elaine Krohn, right, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The women hadn't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Eva Davis, 94, visits with her daughters outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. Davis hadn't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Lori Hall waves to her mother, not shown, as she is wheeled outdoors for a visit at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The women hadn't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Jeffrey Hunt has his temperature taken while his wife, Marcie Abramson, center, waits as they prepare to see her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines. The three haven't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Sisters Elaine Krohn and Lori Hall, far right, wave to their mother Eva Davis, 94, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The women hadn't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Eva Davis, 94, visits with her daughters outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. Davis hadn't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Social worker Lynn Goldsmith, left, checks on Cynthia Abramson as she reacts during a visit outdoors with family at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines. Abramson hadn't been able to see family in person since March. Associated Press

Marcie Abramson, left, becomes emotional as she speaks to her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The two haven't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Marcie Abramson greets her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The two haven't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

Marcie Abramson, left, gestures as she speaks to her mother, Cynthia, outdoors at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday June 10, 2020, in Boston, under the state's new nursing home visitation guidelines which requires social distancing. The two haven't been able to visit in person since March. Associated Press

BOSTON -- She wore a mask and sat across the nursing home patio from her elderly mother, but Marcie Abramson's emotions were on full display as the two connected in person for the first time in nearly three months.

Like many states, Massachusetts in mid-March limited visits to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to protect those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has exacted a heavy toll among older Americans. More than 60% of the state's nearly 7,500 COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents.

Nationally, over 35,500 people have died from coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, about a third of the national toll, according to a running tally by The Associated Press.

But in Massachusetts, in-person visits resumed Wednesday with masks, social distancing - and plenty of tears and laughter.

'You wanna give me a kiss?" Abramson called out to her 89-year-old mother, Cynthia Abramson, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston in the pair's first encounter since the pandemic began.

Kisses were strictly off-limits, so the pair exchanged an 'air hug.'

'Oh, Ma! I love you so much! I really, really missed you,' the daughter gushed, choking back tears. 'The day finally came. The day is here. I get to visit you."

Under strict Massachusetts guidelines aimed at avoiding a spike in coronavirus cases, visits must be scheduled and take place in designated outdoor areas, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

Nursing home residents are allowed only two visitors at a time, and everyone must wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Residents with confirmed or possible cases of the disease cannot have visitors, although those who have recovered can.

Abramson and her husband, Jeffrey Hunt, had their temperature taken and were screened for symptoms - additional steps that all visitors must take. Facilities also are taking care to disinfect chairs and other objects that visitors have used or touched.

'I have to say that I was nervous to see my mom today," she said. 'I was really, really nervous. I didn't sleep because she had been thinking that today may never come, that no one would ever be able to visit again and that's where she would end up. ... The emotional and mental toll on people has been extremely difficult.'

Hunt said his mother-in-law developed some major health challenges just as the pandemic began.

'So her ability to just process information and understand what's happening to her, what's going on around her, was significantly compromised. And that just made the whole quarantine situation exponentially more difficult for her," he said.

___

Associated Press writer William J. Kole contributed to this report.