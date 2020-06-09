Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

Isabelle Schneidau, left, gestures to the camera as she walks in a rising storm surge with Mont Echols, center, and L.G. Sullivan, right, after checking on their boats in the West End section of New Orleans in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Associated Press

Rudy Horvath Jr. moves his bicycle from his home, a boat house in the West End section of New Orleans, after it took on water from a rising storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Associated Press

Rudy Horvath Jr., left, moves his bicycle from his home, a boat house in the West End section of New Orleans, as his father, Rudy Horvath Sr., right, looks on after it took on water from a rising storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Associated Press

Rudy Horvath walks out of his home, a boathouse in the West End section of New Orleans, as it takes on water a from storm surge in Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Associated Press

A storm surge covers U.S. 90 in Long Beach, Miss., on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Associated Press

Erin Shaw, left, and Brittany Schanzbach stand near crashing waves near the seawall of Lake Pontchartrain from a storm surge in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.

Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another 'energetic' weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the National Weather Service said.

Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph (72 kph) were expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the weather service said. Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the gusty winds and low humidity will bring the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass, forecasters warned.

In Iowa, where as much as 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain was expected and could send already-swollen creeks and tributaries out of their banks, the weather service issued a flash flood watch for most of the state.

In Nebraska, the weather service was warning residents of much of the state to prepare Tuesday and Wednesday for rough weather that could include winds exceeding 65 mph (105 kph) in places, as well as heavy rain, and the possibility of hail and tornadoes in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.