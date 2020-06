The Latest: Hockey arena to house New Hampshire lawmakers

A policeman wearing a mask as a protection against the coronavirus keeps guard outside a half-closed shop in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Associated Press

The audience waits for the beginning of a performance sequences of Berthol Brecht's Baal during a public rehearsal of the Berliner Ensemble theater in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The theater will start again tomorrow, June 10, with public performances after the lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, but under safety restrictions and in the courtyard of the building. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) Associated Press

People rest at a one of parks by the Moscow River during a hot day in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The Russian capital on Tuesday has ended a tight lockdown in place since late March, citing a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak. Starting from Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to self-isolate at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. Associated Press

People rest after a hot day at Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The Russian capital on Tuesday has ended a tight lockdown in place since late March, citing a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak. Starting from Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to self-isolate at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. Associated Press

Visitors, wearing face masks, stand in a line to visit Rome's Pantheon, built under Roman Emperor Augustus between 27-25 BC to celebrate all Gods worshipped in ancient Rome, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on the day it reopened to the public after three months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Tourists guides stage a protest in front of Rome's Pantheon, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, asking for government aid after more than three months of travel restriction due to coronavirus have canceled tourism throughout the country. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

In this May 25, 2020 photo, people sit on the beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Spain's Balearic Islands will allow for thousands of German tourists to fly in from June 15 for a two-week trial of tourism under new regulations against the spread of the new coronavirus. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP) Associated Press

Greek state school teachers try to overturn a a police vehicle blocking the street outside the Greek parliament ,during a protest in central Athens on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Unions among others oppose government plans to allow remote teaching with use of a camera that will show the blackboard as part of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic . Associated Press

A patient with symptoms related to COVID-19 is brought to the COVID-19 unit at San Juan de Dios hospital by firefighters in protective gear in Guatemala City, Monday, June 8, 2020. Associated Press

A medical staffer stands by a sign reading swab for COVID-19 in Rome, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a cluster of two dozen more cases at San Raffaele Pisana hospital that has been sealed off to contain the spread. Last Saturday, regional health authorities in Rome reported new cases at the San Raffaele Pisana hospital, a 298-bed clinic in the capital that specializes in neurological rehabilitation and Parkinson's research. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Staff from South Peninsula Hospital and Homer Public Health board the Tustumena to test 35 crew members and six passengers Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Homer Ferry Terminal in Homer, Alaska. The six passengers who boarded the state ferry out of Homer were quarantined along with several crew members after a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday when the ship was docked in Dutch Harbor. The Tustumena docked in Homer shortly after 7 p.m. Monday and all 41 people were tested on board and only allowed to disembark if they had safe, private transportation to their final destination to quarantine. (Megan Pacer/Homer News via AP) Associated Press

Christian devotees offer prayers at Saint Mary's Basilica, opened after lockdown in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown even as the country continues to witness a worrying rise in new coronavirus infections. Associated Press

A passenger with his travel cases, walks at Cyprus' main airport at Larnaca on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Cyprus re-opened its airports on Tuesday to a limited number of countries after nearly three months of commercial air traffic as a result of a strict lockdown aimed at staving off the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press

A visitor looks at 16th century's painting 'St. Mark Preaching in Alexandria' by Gentile and Giovanni Bellini, at the Pinacoteca of Brera in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.Pinacoteca of Brera Museum reopened Tuesday after three months of closure due to COVID-19 lockdown measures. Associated Press

Migrant workers from other states rest on a pavement as they wait for trains to their home states in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown even as the country continues to witness a worrying rise in new coronavirus infections. Associated Press

People stand on marks to observe social distancing, during a protest at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Hundreds of people protested in the Czech capital to draw attention to the government's insufficient and chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak and other financial issues. Associated Press

Nail technicians wearing face masks and gloves perform manicure and pedicure for their clients in a nail bar in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The Russian capital on Tuesday has ended a tight lockdown in place since late March, citing a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak. Starting from Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to self-isolate at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. -- How do you keep the members of a generously sized legislative body far enough apart to help contain the coronavirus, but still fit in one room?

The answer in famously well-represented New Hampshire: A hockey arena.

The 400 members of the House of Representatives plan to gather Thursday at Durham's Whittemore Center Arena, home of the University of New Hampshire hockey team. It will be the first session since lawmakers suspended work in March as the pandemic bore down.

The chamber had to get creative to make sure its members are seated 6 feet apart to avoid infections.

Chairs now cover the arena floor, which at this time of year is free of ice. They will roughly correspond to the Statehouse seating arrangement. Anyone who cannot wear a mask for health reasons will be seated in a separate section. A different section is planned for people who refuse to wear one.

If duplicated at the federal level, the New Hampshire chamber's ratio of representatives to residents would give the U.S. House of Representatives about 97,000 members.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

- World Health Organization expert clarifies remarks on transmission by people with virus but no symptoms

- The sudden easing of lockdown rules in Moscow has made Kremlin critics suspicious.

- The U.K. government acknowledges that not all young children will be back in school before summer break.

- Experts worry that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic. Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are among the countries easing lockdown restrictions before their outbreaks have peaked and without detailed surveillance and testing systems in place.

- Some cruise lines are hoping to set sail this summer even with images of coronavirus-ravaged ships still fresh in many potential passengers' minds. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24. Operators in Europe and Asia could sail sooner. But most big cruise lines are using this time to upgrade their ships and figure out how to operate safely in the choppy business waters.

- The pandemic marks the debut of Chinese companies as global humanitarian donors. As the coronavirus spread, the world's richest communist dug into his deep pockets. Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, helped to pay for 1,000 ventilators delivered to New York in April. Ma's foundation also is giving ventilators, masks and other supplies in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

___

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has ordered the closure of a small stock-car track that's allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races, declaring it an 'úimminent hazard'Ě for COVID-19's spread.

The order signed by Cooper's health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County, located 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, is violating the governor's executive order limiting outside mass assemblies to 25 people.

Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000, including one last Saturday even after the Democratic governor's office wrote a letter stating the speedway's actions were in 'úopen defiance'Ě of the health restrictions.

The action came after Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced on Monday he wouldn't issue a misdemeanor citation to the speedway.

'úNorth Carolinians are making huge sacrifices to protect their families and neighbors. This virus is highly contagious and very dangerous,'Ě Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release Tuesday. 'úBad actors who flagrantly violate public health orders put all of our families and loved ones at risk.'Ě

___

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is again locked in battle with the country's Supreme Court after its constitutional chamber ruled his government's obligatory stay-at-home decree was unconstitutional.

The court suspended its ruling late Monday for four days to allow the Legislative Assembly to pass legislation that would give the government decree a legal foundation. But Bukele lashed out on Twitter early Tuesday, saying, 'úThe court has just ordered us to murder dozens of thousands of Salvadorans within five days.'Ě

Bukele has clashed repeatedly with the court and Legislative Assembly over his aggressive measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in El Salvador. He has used the military and police to keep people off the streets for months.

The president's popularity and approval ratings for his handling of the crisis remain impressively high, giving him little incentive to heed complaints that he is trampling the Constitution.

In question this time is the Health Ministry's June 3 decree that extended the obligatory home quarantine to June 15. Residents are only allowed to go out to buy food at times determined by their national ID numbers.

___

LONDON -- The British government has confirmed that shops in England will be allowed to reopen on Monday in the latest easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

Just hours after the government scrapped the goal of getting all primary school children back into classroom by the summer, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said plans to reopen a crucial part of the economy had received the go-ahead.

Sharma said Tuesday that nonessential shops such as department stores and electronics retailers only will be allowed to open if they have completed a COVID-19 risk assessment and can implement social-distancing measures that keep customers 2 meters (6-1/2 feet) apart.

He says businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will remain shut until July 4 at the earliest.

Sharma said reopening shops is the 'úlatest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life.'Ě

___

PRAGUE - Hundreds of people have rallied in the Czech capital against Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing face masks and keeping a distance from one another in line with social distancing guidelines, the protesters filled the picturesque Old Town Square in the heart of Prague on Tuesday.

They protested what they said was insufficient help for the country's struggling economy and the government's handling of the public health emergency.

The organizers said protests also were held in 167 other locations.

They pledged to do all they can till next year's parliamentary election to help oust Babis from power.

___

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a 'úglobal food emergency,'Ě saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is more than enough food to feed the world's 7.8 billion people, but 'úour food systems are failing.'Ě

He launched a policy briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition on Tuesday, saying around 49 million more people may fall into extreme poverty because of the pandemic.

The U.N. chief warned: 'úThe number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand.'Ě

Guterres said food and nutrition services must be designated as essential, and food workers must be protected.

He said countries must ensure access 'úto safe, nutritious foods, particularly for young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, older people and other at-risk groups.'Ě

___

MADRID - The Spanish Cabinet has approved a decree that will govern life in the coronavirus era after Spain's confinement rules are left behind on June 21.

The decree still needs parliamentary approval. It includes continuing to make face masks mandatory for everyone over age 6 on public transportation and in public spaces where a minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) can't be maintained.

The new regulations also specify that nursing homes must have constant coordination with regional health authorities. Most of Spain's official tally of 27,000 virus-related deaths involved nursing homes.

Health Minister Salvador Illa says that he trusts that with the current level of infections the whole country could go into what the government is referring to as 'únew normality'Ě on June 21. He said the new rules will remain as long as the health crisis prevails.

A new cluster of 24 cases emerged this week in two hospitals in the northern Basque region. Medical workers, patients and visitors are among those who were sickened.

Spain has recorded more than 240,000 confirmed cases of the new virus.

___

ROME - The majority of Italy's regions continued to register a handful of or fewer new coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period.

Overall, the nation had 283 confirmed new cases registered on Tuesday, with two-thirds of those occurring in Lombardy, the northern region where Italy's COVID-19 outbreak exploded in late February.

Italy now counts 235,561 confirmed cases in the pandemic, although experts say the number is certainly higher since many with mild symptoms of COVID-19 never received testing.

According to Health Ministry figures released Tuesday evening, Italy has 34,043 deaths of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections, although many ill residents who perished in nursing homes or elderly persons who died in their own homes didn't get tested.

There were 79 deaths registered on Tuesday, but 32 of them referred to preceding periods and not in the last day, the Italian civil protection agency said. Italy's number of new cases has been dramatically lower in recently weeks compared to the first weeks of the outbreak, prompting the government to lift travel restrictions between regions last week.

___

GENEVA - A top World Health Organization expert has tried to clear up 'úmisunderstandings'Ě about comments she made that were widely understood to suggest that people without COVID-19 symptoms rarely transmit the coronavirus.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the U.N. health agency's technical lead on the virus pandemic, insisted Tuesday that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture, in the comments she made Monday. .

Van Kerkhove's remarks on Monday raised confusion and questions among outside experts and health officials who have recommended and in some places required that people wear masks to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

The 'úclarification'Ě she provided during a WHO social-media chat showed many questions remain about whether infected people who don't show symptoms of illness such as fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing can transmit the virus to others.

Van Kerkhove said: 'úWhat I was referring to yesterday were very few studies, some two or three studies that have been published, that actually try to follow asymptomatic cases.'Ě

'úThat's a very small subset of studies,'Ě she continued. 'úI used the phrase 'ėvery rare,' and I think that that's (a) misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies.'Ě

___

PARIS - The chief prosecutor of Paris has opened a preliminary investigation of alleged criminal negligence by French government agencies for their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

In a written statement Tuesday, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said 62 legal complaints alleging misconduct have been filed by individuals as well as trade unions and associations.

Heitz says the complaints focus on the criminal offenses of 'úendangering the life of others, failing to help someone in danger, voluntary abstention to fight a dangerous disaster, manslaughter and unintentional injuries.'Ě

Some other legal complaints have been filed across France against care homes and are being investigated locally.

France has recorded the deaths of over 14,000 care home residents, or nearly half of the country's total reported pandemic death toll of 29,209.

More than 70 complaints specifically targeting the government have been filed before the Court of Justice of the Republic, the French court in charge of offenses committed by sitting ministers.

___

MADRID - The Spanish government says authorities in Morocco and other countries share its concern that the more than 3 million residents of Europe who visit North Africa every summer could contribute to a dangerous spread of the new coronavirus.

Government spokeswoman Mar√≠a Jes√ļs Montero says Spain is discussing with other governments how to best approach public health and the passenger ferries that turn the Strait of Gibraltar into a busy gateway to and from Africa.

Montero said at the end of a weekly Spanish Cabinet briefing on Tuesday: 'úAfrica is a vulnerable continent with quite a lot of poverty and a total absence of a health system.'Ě

Over 3.3 million people, most of them Moroccans residing in Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy, traveled last year in some 760,000 vehicles to visit relatives and friends back home during the summer holiday.

The southern Spanish port of Algeciras and northern Morocco's Tangier, where Europe and Africa come closest, see most of the ferry traffic.

While countries around the world closed their borders to foreigners to keep out the virus, Morocco also barred its own citizens from returning home.

___

LISBON, Portugal -- Portuguese authorities will allow shopping malls in the Lisbon region to reopen next Monday, even though most new coronavirus infections in recent days have emerged there.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced Tuesday that the shopping mall restriction will be lifted in the Lisbon metropolitan area two weeks after the rest of the country.

The health ministry said 92% of the country's 421 new cases Tuesday were in the Lisbon area. In recent days, more than 70% of new cases have been recorded there.

Officials say they have identified the hot spots in low-income areas and that an increase in testing there is revealing new cases.

The prime minister said he expects the national state of calamity, introduced to help stem the outbreak, to end July 1.

Portugal has officially reported 35,306 cases and almost 1,500 deaths.

___

LONDON - The British government has abandoned plans to have all younger children return to school in England before the summer holidays after school principals raised concerns about coronavirus-related social distancing requirements.

Although many of England's primary schools have remained open during the pandemic for the children of essential workers and students with special needs, the government had planned to get all younger children back to class in stages.

However, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson acknowledged Tuesday that's not possible given the constraints related to classroom sizes, the need for social distancing and an inadequate numbers of teachers.

Last week, the very youngest schoolchildren were allowed to return as well as those in Year 6, who are due to go to secondary school come September. The plan was that all others would slowly return over the coming weeks.

Britain's school year normally runs until late July.

___

ATHENS - Greece's foreign minister says his country will gradually lift all restrictions on arriving Italian tourists.

The minister made the comments after meeting in Athens with his Italian counterpart. He said the decision was made based on the improving coronavirus situation in Italy.

Rome had been angered by its exclusion from Athens' initial list of 29 countries whose citizens will be allowed into Greece from June 15 without compulsory coronavirus tests or quarantines.

Greece later clarified that entry would be allowed to tourists arriving from airports not considered high risk regarding the virus by the European air safety agency.

Visitors arriving from airports not on the European air safety agency list of at-risk regions will be subjected to random spot coronavirus tests but will not face the mandatory testing and quarantine currently in place for all international travelers.

___

LARNACA, Cyprus - An Israeli airliner with 22 passengers aboard became the first commercial flight to touch down in Cyprus after the east Mediterranean country reopened its airports following an 11-week ban aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Nora Reich, a passenger aboard the Israir Airlines turboprop that arrived at Larnaca International Airport from Tel Aviv, said she had rushed to catch the first flight to Cyprus to see her newborn granddaughter.

Israel is among a group of 19 countries with low coronavirus infection rates from which Cyprus is now permitting commercial flights.

Arriving passengers must secure health certificates declaring them coronavirus-free three days before departure.

___

MADRID - Spain's Balearic Islands will allow thousands of German tourists to fly in for a two-week trial that tests out how to balance the needs of Spain's vital tourism industry with new regulations to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The trial that begins June 15 comes before the archipelago and the rest of Spain re-open to international tourism on July 1. The government is under heavy pressure to re-activate an industry that generates 12% of Spain's gross domestic product and provides 2.6 million much-needed jobs.

Through an agreement with German tour group TUI, other tour operators and several airlines, up to 10,900 Germans will be allowed in, authorities said.

___

LONDON - Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107.

The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.

The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the U.K. at 40,597. Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors.

The statistics agency also said there were 1,653 more deaths in England and Wales during the week than the five-year average, taking the U.K.'s excess total since the pandemic started to around 64,000.

Excess deaths are widely considered to be the best gauge of the virus' impact as they provide a clear guide over historical periods and include all-cause mortality.

___

NEW DELHI - New Delhi has reversed orders that limited the scope of coronavirus testing and reserved hospital beds for city residents as the Indian capital's caseload continues to surge.

The city's numbers of infected jumped to 29,943 on Tuesday, out of India's 266,598 cases, the fifth-most in the world.

Since coming to power in 2013, the government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has prioritized investing in health care. The capital has the best health care in India, drawing patients from across the country.

But as lockdown restrictions have eased, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has soared in the capital. On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that hospital beds for COVID-19 patients would be reserved for city residents and testing limited to those with symptoms.

But the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly objected to the rules, and late Monday the city government set them aside, with Kejriwal tweeting that 'úmaking arrangements for treatment for people from across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic is a major challenge. But maybe it's God's will that we have to serve everyone in the country.'Ě

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The capital of the United Arab Emirates has extended an emirate-wide lockdown for another week over the coronavirus pandemic.

Government officials announced late Monday the extension of the lockdown, that has prevented people from leaving their area in Abu Dhabi.

Movement also has been restricted into Abu Dhabi from the rest of the UAE, a federation of seven U.S.-allied sheikhdoms also home to Dubai.

The lockdown comes as the rest of the UAE is trying to reopen its non-oil economy after the pandemic devastated its tourism and airline industry.

There have been nearly 40,000 cases and 280 deaths from COVID-19 in the UAE, with 22,000 of those infected now recovered.

___

ADELAIDE, Australia - South Australia state's government says it will allow 2,000 fans to attend an Australian rules football match but won't allow a Black Lives Matter rally on the same day.

South Australia is the first state or territory to allow a crowd to return to professional sport.

State Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said a crowd will be allowed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday for a match between local teams Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows.

But police would not allow a second exemption for a protest against George Floyd's death, saying those that had been allowed in Adelaide last week despite social distancing rules were due to unique circumstances.

'úTo continually allow people to disregard the restrictions we have in place would make a mockery of the good efforts of everybody else who are doing their best to abide by those restrictions,'Ě Stevens added.

South Australia has no COVID-19 patient in any hospital. Australia has 559 cases that are still active among more than 7,000 total.

___

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's health minister has replaced the spokesman of the ministry who in March described China's early reporting on the new coronavirus outbreak as a 'úbitter joke.'Ě

Chinese authorities have been heavily criticized for secrecy and delays in responding to the virus that emerged in central China in December.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said Health Minister Saeed Namaki issued an order replacing the ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, with Sima Sadat Lari.

Following criticism by Iranian hard-liners, Jahanpour -- who has been the public face of the authorities' struggle against the pandemic -- removed his 'úbitter joke'Ě tweet and instead praised China's support for Iran in fighting COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Namaki urged Sadat to run her statements by the minister before issuing them since all remarks by the ministry's spokesperson are considered the official position of the minister.

___

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day from COVID-19 for the first time since keeping statistics in mid-March, when the country imposed a partial lockdown.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 coronavirus infections, with 4,646 new cases and a death toll that has climbed to 2,172 amid warnings from Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan is not likely to see a peak in infections before August.

Despite criticism from medical professionals and opposition politicians, Khan has continued to ease lockdown restrictions saying the country's ailing economy would collapse and the poorest would suffer most.

Pakistan's poverty level hovers around 30%. Pakistanis have not taken precautions like wearing masks and social distancing even as Khan went on television late to reprimand the population and plead with them to wear masks.

___

ATHENS, Greece - Greece's prime minister met with health and civil protection officials to discuss a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, his office said Tuesday.

During the meeting, officials stressed 'úthe need for the strict implementation of the measures that have been decided upon in view of the gradual return to the new normality,'Ě the prime minister's office said in a statement. It said checks would be intensified and the health ministry would make new announcements in coming days.

On Monday, Greece announced 97 new confirmed infections, including 30 people who entered the country from abroad and 29 in a northeastern town where there were previous outbreaks. Total confirmed cases now number 3,049 with 182 deaths.

Greece imposed a lockdown early in its outbreak, a move which has been credited with keeping the death toll and number of infections low. The country has been gradually lifting restrictions over the past several weeks, and nearly all businesses are now open.

But health authorities are warning that the virus still exists in the country and are urging people to continue social distancing.