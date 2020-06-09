Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for city's mayor in crowded primary
Updated 6/9/2020 8:00 PM
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has won the Democratic nomination for city's mayor in crowded primary.
