 

Former US international Johnson to leave MÃ¶nchengladbach

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/8/2020 9:53 AM

MÃ--NCHENGLADBACH, Germany -- Former United States national team player Fabian Johnson will leave Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season, the German club said Monday.

Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement that the club and Johnson 'decided together that we will not extend his contract.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Johnson has been with Gladbach since 2014 but has made only six Bundesliga appearances this season because of injuries. He is currently out with a muscle problem.

The Germany-born Johnson made 57 appearances for the U.S. national team starting in 2011 but has not played internationally since a World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica in 2017. Johnson is a versatile player who can play in either fullback position, on the wing or in central midfield.

Eberl also said that defensive midfielder Tobias Strobl will join Bundesliga club Augsburg at the end of the season.

