Plenty of top players were drafted after the fifth round

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 1981, file photo, New York Yankees' Rich "Goose" Gossage hurls a pitch during the ninth inning in the American League Championship Series against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium in New York. Goosage was drafted in the ninth round of the 1970 Baseball Draft. The nine-time All-Star finished with 310 saves. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 1995, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of Game two of the American League division playoff series at Yankee Stadium in New York. Pettitte was selected in the 22nd round of the Baseball Draft. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1996, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers interim manager Bill Russell leans over the rail in front of the dugout as he watches his team square off against the Colorado Rockies at Denver's Coors Field. Russell was drafted in the ninth round in 1966. Russell actually played in the outfield at the start of his career, but he ultimately appeared in over 1,700 games at shortstop. He was part of a famously stable infield in Los Angeles along with Ron Cey, Davey Lopes and Steve Garvey. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 18, 1994, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Ryne Sandberg hits a bases-loaded triple during the third inning against the San Diego Padres in Chicago. Sandberg was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 Baseball Draft but played only 13 games for the Phillies before spending the rest of his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Cubs. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 31, 2005, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Wade Boggs, left, and Ryne Sandberg talk after being inducted at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Heather Ainsworth/Observer-Dispatch via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 1986, file photo, Boston Red Sox' Wade Boggs hits a leadoff single against the New York Mets in sixth game of the World Series at New York's Shea Stadium. Boggs was drafted in the seventh round of the Baseball Draft in 1976, made it to the pros in 1982 and the following year won his first of five batting titles. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 1, 1991, file photo, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan is carried off the field by his teammates after throwing his seventh no-hitter, against the the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, Texas. Ryan was selected in the 12th round of the 1965 baseball draft. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 25, 2010, file photo, Andre Dawson delivers his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech during a ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Dawson was selected in the 11th round of the 1975 baseball draft. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 24, 2016, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mike Piazza speaks during the induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Only seven teams were still making selections by the 62nd round of the 1988 draft, when the Dodgers took Piazza. Piazza went on to become one of the game's top hitters, and he is the lowest-drafted player elected to the Hall of Fame. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2011, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas. Pujols was drafted in the 13th round in 1999. He was in the majors by 2001, when he won Rookie of the Year honors and drove in 130 runs. Three MVP awards later, Pujols is closing in on the end of his career - with 656 home runs and counting. Associated Press

This year's baseball draft has been shortened to five rounds, meaning the number of players picked will be significantly smaller than usual. That could leave several potential contributors among the large group of undrafted players.

Although expectations are higher for prospects taken in the first couple of rounds, players drafted much later can and do become major league standouts. Here's an All-Star team of sorts, comprised only of players taken after the fifth round.

(The career wins above replacement figures listed are from Baseball-Reference.com. Players are put at positions where they flourished as major leaguers - not necessarily the positions they played at the time they were drafted.)

CATCHER: Mike Piazza, Dodgers (62nd round, 1988, 59.6 WAR)

Only seven teams were still making selections by the 62nd round of the 1988 draft, when the Dodgers took Piazza. His father was a friend of manager Tommy Lasorda. Piazza went on to become one of the game's top hitters, and he is the lowest-drafted player elected to the Hall of Fame.

Others of note: Jorge Posada (24th round, 1990), Russell Martin (17th round, 2002)

FIRST BASE: Albert Pujols, Cardinals (13th round, 1999, 100.8 WAR)

It didn't take Pujols long to prove himself. He was in the majors by 2001, when he won Rookie of the Year honors and drove in 130 runs. Three MVP awards later, Pujols is closing in on the end of his career - with 656 home runs and counting.

Others of note: Jim Thome (13th round, 1989), Keith Hernandez (42nd round, 1971), Fred McGriff (ninth round, 1981), Don Mattingly (19th round, 1979), Paul Goldschmidt (eighth round, 2009)

SECOND BASE: Ryne Sandberg, Phillies (20th round, 1978, 68 WAR)

Sandberg was originally drafted by Philadelphia but played only 13 games for the Phillies before spending the rest of his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Cubs. He was the National League MVP in 1984.

Others of note: Ian Kinsler (17th round, 2003), Jeff Kent (20th round, 1989)

THIRD BASE: Wade Boggs, Red Sox (seventh round, 1976, 91.4 WAR)

Boggs made it to the majors in 1982, and the following year he won his first of five batting titles. He hit at least .300 15 times.

Others of note: Sal Bando (sixth round, 1965), Buddy Bell (16th round, 1969), Justin Turner (seventh round, 2006)

SHORTSTOP: Bill Russell, Dodgers (ninth round, 1966, 31.3 WAR)

Russell actually played in the outfield at the start of his career, but he ultimately appeared in over 1,700 games at shortstop. He was part of a famously stable infield in Los Angeles along with Ron Cey, Davey Lopes and Steve Garvey.

Others of note: Marcus Semien (sixth round, 2011), David Eckstein (19th round, 1997)

OUTFIELD: Andre Dawson, Expos (11th round, 1975, 64.8 WAR), Jim Edmonds, Angels (seventh round, 1988, 60.4 WAR), Kenny Lofton, Astros, (17th round, 1988, 68.4 WAR)

Dawson went into the Hall of Fame in 2010, and Edmonds won eight Gold Gloves for the Angels and Cardinals. Lofton played basketball at Arizona and was on the team that made the Final Four in 1988. That same year, the Astros drafted him, although he had his best seasons with Cleveland.

Others of note: Matt Holliday (seventh round, 1998), Brett Butler (23rd round, 1979), Dave Parker (14th round, 1970), Jose Canseco (15th round, 1982), Lorenzo Cain (17th round, 2004)

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER: Nolan Ryan, Mets (12th round, 1965, 81.3 WAR)

Ryan was taken in the draft's very first year, and he was still in the majors nearly three decades later. His seven no-hitters and 5,714 strikeouts are records that still stand.

Others of note: Bret Saberhagen (19th round, 1982), Orel Hershiser (17th round, 1979), John Smoltz (22nd round, 1985), Jacob deGrom (ninth round, 2010)

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER: Andy Pettitte, Yankees (22nd round, 1990, 60.2 WAR)

Pettitte won 256 games for the Yankees and Astros, plus 19 more in the postseason. He made 13 starts in the World Series alone - across eight different years.

Others of note: Mark Buehrle (38th round, 1998), Kenny Rogers (39th round, 1982)

RELIEF PITCHER: Goose Gossage, White Sox (ninth round, 1970, 41.1 WAR)

Gossage played for Chicago and Pittsburgh before winning the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1978. The nine-time All-Star finished with 310 saves.

Others of note: David Robertson (17th round, 2006), Josh Hader (19th round, 2012)

