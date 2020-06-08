Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- One of Copenhagen Zoo's giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back.

Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 million-kroner ($24.2 million) Panda House that also houses female panda Mao Sun.

Zoo spokesman Bengt Holst said that on the video staff could see how 'the male panda crawls up a metal pole, which is studded with three rows of electrical wires ... and then crawls out into the garden.'

He said the park now was looking at making changes to security around the enclosure 'to ensure that it does not happen again. '

Zoo staff reacted 'quickly and efficiently,' the animal was corned and sedated with a dart without being harmed, he said. Monday's incident happened before the animal park opened to the public.

'It doesn't change the fact that we want to avoid that kind of situation in the future,' Holst said.

The enclosure to house the pandas from China's southwestern city of Chengdu, was inaugurated by Queen Margrethe and other dignitaries in April 2019.

Beijing lends out pandas as a sign of goodwill. Any cubs born during the 15-year loan period are considered China's property.