Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion
Updated 6/8/2020 12:19 PM
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, a group of economists declared Monday, ending the longest expansion on record.
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the recession.
