 

Illinois reports 867 new coronavirus cases, 43 new deaths

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/7/2020 3:27 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois is reporting 867 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 127,757, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday.

The Department of Health reported 43 additional deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed deaths to 5,904.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois is loosening restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus, although officials continue to encourage people to follow public health guidance. That includes frequent hand washing, keeping physical distance from others and wearing a face covering when it's difficult to physically stay apart from other people.

The health department says the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tested from May 31 through June 6 is 5%.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 