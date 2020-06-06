Prosecutors say 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault after video showed them shoving protester
Updated 6/6/2020 10:22 AM
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Prosecutors say 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault after video showed them shoving protester.
