English Premier League match schedule after resumption

FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. A Bournemouth player is one of two positive tests for COVID-19 to emerge from the Premier League's second round of testing, the club said on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The team said 'medical confidentiality means the player's name will not be disclosed' and added that he will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again at a later date. The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Associated Press