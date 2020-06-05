English Premier League match schedule after resumption
LONDON -- The English Premier League match schedule confirmed for the start of the resumption of the competition (kickoff times GMT):
Wednesday, June 17
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (1700)
Manchester City vs. Arsenal (1915)
Friday, June 19
Norwich vs. Southampton (1700)
Tottenham vs. Manchester United (1915)
Saturday, June 20
Watford vs. Leicester (1130)
Brighton vs. Arsenal (1400)
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton (1630)
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace (1845)
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United (1300)
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea (1515)
Everton vs. Liverpool (1800)
Monday, June 22
Manchester City vs. Burnley (1900)
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester vs. Brighton (1700)
Tottenham vs. West Ham (1915)
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United (1700)
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (1700)
Norwich vs. Everton (1700)
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth (1700)
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (1915)
Thursday, June 25
Burnley vs. Watford (1700)
Southampton vs. Arsenal (1700)
Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1915)
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1130)
Sunday, June 28
Watford vs. Southampton (1530)
Monday, June 29
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (1900)
Tuesday, June 30
Brighton vs. Manchester United (1915)
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle (1700)
Arsenal vs. Norwich (1700)
Everton vs. Leicester (1700)
West Ham vs. Chelsea (1915)
Thursday, July 2
Sheffield United vs. Tottenham (1700)
Manchester City vs. Liverpool (1915)
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports