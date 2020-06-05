 

Elderly suburban Chicago woman fatally mauled by dog

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/5/2020 9:54 AM

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. -- An elderly suburban Chicago woman has been fatally mauled by a dog, authorities said.

Kati Amos, 70, was attacked by a dog about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An autopsy found she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Additional details about the attack and the type of dog were not available.

Another suburban Chicago woman who had recently adopted a French bulldog that was bred to fight was fatally mauled by that dog, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso, 52, unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on May 9. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso had recently adopted the dog.

