California governor orders immediate end of training for police on 'œcarotid hold' that stops blood flow to brain

Updated 6/5/2020 2:49 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California governor orders immediate end of training for police on 'carotid hold' that stops blood flow to brain.
