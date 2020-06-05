Grains mixed,livestock mixed.
Updated 6/5/2020 9:54 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was unchanged at $5.1820 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at $3.2860 a bushel; July oats fell 6.20 cents at $3.3620 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2.80 cents at 8.6560 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle fell 1.77 cents at $.9368 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .40 cent at $1.3410 a pound; June lean hogs rose 1.30 cents at .4835 a pound.
