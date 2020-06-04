AP source: NBA Board of Governors approves 22-team format in major step to league restarting its virus-delayed season
Updated 6/4/2020 12:59 PM
NEW YORK -- AP source: NBA Board of Governors approves 22-team format in major step to league restarting its virus-delayed season.
