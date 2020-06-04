At least 39 injured in knife attack at China kindergarten

BEIJING -- State media report at least 39 people were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten in southern China Thursday morning.

The attack was an eerie throwback to deadly attacks at schools in China over past years that prompted security upgrades.

The local government in the Guangxi region's Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in the attack.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school surnamed Li. No motive was known and the suspect had been detained while an investigation was underway, they said.

State broadcaster CCTV said 40 had been injured, three seriously, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student.