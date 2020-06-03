 

Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020.

    FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020. Associated Press

 
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/3/2020 3:36 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren't problems in the NFL.

'After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,' Fangio said in an apology posted on the team's Twitter account Wednesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,' Fangio added. 'I should have been more clear and I am sorry.'

Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, there weren't those ills in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. 'Unfortunately, we don't live or work only within those confines,' Fangio said. 'Outside of those lines -- both in the NFL and society -- there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.'

He concluded his lengthy apology by saying, 'I look forward to listening to the players -- both individually and collectively -- to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.'

Fangio, a 61-year-old white head coach, had been criticized as being tone-deaf after his comments Tuesday in a video call with members of the media.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 