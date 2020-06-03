Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren't problems in the NFL.

'After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,' Fangio said in an apology posted on the team's Twitter account Wednesday.

'While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,' Fangio added. 'I should have been more clear and I am sorry.'

Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, there weren't those ills in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. 'Unfortunately, we don't live or work only within those confines,' Fangio said. 'Outside of those lines -- both in the NFL and society -- there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.'

He concluded his lengthy apology by saying, 'I look forward to listening to the players -- both individually and collectively -- to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.'

Fangio, a 61-year-old white head coach, had been criticized as being tone-deaf after his comments Tuesday in a video call with members of the media.

