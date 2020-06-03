Esper says he opposes use of Insurrection Act, which would allow regular military to perform law enforcement duties
Updated 6/3/2020 9:30 AM
WASHINGTON -- Esper says he opposes use of Insurrection Act, which would allow regular military to perform law enforcement duties.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.