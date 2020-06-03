Coroner: Boy found dead in apartment was 12, shot in head
Updated 6/3/2020 9:21 AM
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A boy found dead in a Fort Wayne apartment was shot in the head, authorities said Wednesday.
The Allen County coroner's office identified him as 12-year-old Naryous Wilson. The shooting occurred Monday.
The manner of death hasn't been determined, the coroner's office said.
The boy was found alone in an apartment, Fort Wayne police spokesman Mark Bieker said.
