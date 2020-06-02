AP PHOTOS: A jarring scene in park near White House

Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Demonstrators start a fire as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers Associated Press

President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after he visited outside St. John's Church across from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Associated Press

Spray paint the reads "Racists Dine Here" is seen on a revolving door or a restaurant near the White House in Washington, Monday, June 1, 2020, after a boring of protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Demonstrators vandalize a car as they protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

A member of the District of Columbia National Guard looks out from a vehicle driving on West Executive Avenue at the White House, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington, as protesters over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, demonstrate nearby. Associated Press

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers Associated Press

An officer holds their hand on a riot shield as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest for the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Police begin moving demonstrators who had gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, from the streets near the White House in Washington, Monday, June 1, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Police begin to clear demonstrators gathered as they protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Associated Press

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Associated Press

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after visiting outside St. John's Church, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Associated Press

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

A demonstrator is taken into custody by police after a curfew took effect during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Demonstrators react as a helicopter circles low as people gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Associated Press

Workers repair a damaged SunTrust cash machine in Washington, Monday, June 1, 2020, after a night protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Associated Press