Grains mixed,livestock mixed.
Updated 6/1/2020 10:17 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was off .80 cent at $5.1620 a bushel; May corn was up .60 cent at $3.2420 a bushel; July oats rose 1.40 cents at $3.2660 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 3.40 cents at 8.4460 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle lost 2.43 cents at $.9805 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.3410 a pound; June lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at .5518 a pound.
