AP PHOTOS: Italians say 'ciao' to unkempt lockdown locks

This combo of four images taken in Rome shows at left Simone Abbattista on Friday, May 22, 2020, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I used to have my hair done once a week. It was strange yet fantastic to go back to my trusted hairdresser", Abbattista said. At right, Mariella Brazzatti is seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020, before having her haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "Thanks God they reopened. I've tried cutting my hair at home during these months. No way!", she said. Hair saloons in Italy reopened on Monday, May 18 after more than two months of lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemics.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Mirko before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It was a true emotion for the kids to have their haircut done after three months" his mother Jennifer said speaking of her two twins Mirko and Gabriel.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Gabriel before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "It was a true emotion for the kids to have their haircut done after three months" his mother Jennifer said speaking of her two twins Mirko and Gabriel.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Dimitri Antoniazzi before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I've always wanted to grow my hair, this time I had an excuse for it", Antoniazzi said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows little Eric before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I like my new haircut very much" Eric said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Marco Toro before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I had two options, have my ID card reissued or eventually have my hair cut", Toro said jokingly.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Friday, May 22, 2020, shows Francesca Rosini before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " Now the root is covered", Rosini said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, shows Ettore Fiore, 26, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "Haircut has certainly not been one of the critical issues these days", Fiore said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Gino Biagioni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I had a haircut back in January before the lockdown. I never thought I had to wait so long", Biagioni said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, shows Erika Pesenti, 24, before having her hair done, bottom, and soon after it. " Coming back to my hairdresser after all these months has been amazing, a dream!", Pesenti said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shows Stefano Benigni, 57, before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I like the idea of these portraits. After months of bad news we need something light", Benigni said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Ricci before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I didn't care much about the haircut, but I loved having a chat with my hairdresser again", Ricci said.

This combo of two images taken in Rome on Monday, May 25, 2020, shows Giovanni Boccia before having his haircut done, bottom, and soon after it. "I'm excited, It's a lot of fun", Boccia said.