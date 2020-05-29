AP photo of flag-bearing Twin Cities protester goes viral

Associated Press photographer Julio Cortez is photographed at the scene of a protest on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- It had been a tense, challenging Thursday evening in the riot-torn Twin Cities for Associated Press photographer Julio Cortez. Midnight was fast approaching, and so was a lone protester carrying an upside-down U.S. flag.

Aware of the flag's power as a visual symbol, Cortez followed the man down the rubble-strewn street and took a photograph that soon rocketed around the world '" the protester silhouetted against the flames of a burning liquor store, the light of the fire glowing through the fabric of the flag.

Taken at 11:59 p.m. and transmitted a few moments later, it swiftly went viral - perhaps the most indelible image yet of the racial divisions and violent protests flaring after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

TV networks featured it on their newscasts. Twitter at one point used it to lead its 'What's Happening' page. Multiple commentators on social media depicted it as 'Picture of the Year.'

Cortez had sensed an opportunity as soon as he saw the flag-bearer approach '" photojournalists know that flags have distinctive symbolic power, as evidenced by the famous photograph of flag-raising Marines at Iwo Jima.

'I didn't think of it as a contest winner,' Cortez said of his photo. 'I thought it told a story.'

Cortez, based in Baltimore for the AP, had arrived in the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon, along with New York-based AP photographer John Minchillo.

They spent about three hours covering unrest in St. Paul, then shifted to Minneapolis after hearing there was a new outbreak of trouble at a police precinct house there.

'We'd been working that scene for about two hours when this particular moment happened,' Cortez said. 'The police abandoned the precinct - there was just chaos and fires and people throwing stuff.'

Minchillo then relocated, having been asked to provide some video footage. Cortez stayed near the precinct house, though growing uneasy as word spread that a gas line had been severed and might explode.

'When I saw the man walking up with the flag, I started getting closer,' he said. 'I could tell this was going to be very visual, so I just followed along. I wanted to silhouette him, so I waited for him to walk where it was burning.'

David Ake, AP's director of photography, said Cortez' photo was powerful on many levels.

'The upside-down flag is the universal signal of distress and is framed perfectly and backlit by the flames in the background adding to the urgency of the distress,' he said 'One foot in either direction and the image would lose that backlight and lose the impact.'

Ake also noted that the person holding the flag is unrecognizable.

'It could be any person of any age, race, or gender,' he said. 'It could be you or me.'

Cortez has been with the AP nearly 10 years, including a previous posting in New Jersey.

Among his many assignments, he remembers a similar feeling of uncertainty and risk covering the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 when the city was locked down due to a manhunt for the suspects.