Italy's Serie A given green light to resume on June 20

FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file picture, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and AC Fiorentina, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. The Italian minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora announced Thursday, May 28, 2020 that the Serie A will restart on June 20, to conclude the championship after the coronavirus stop. Associated Press

MILAN -- Italy's Serie A is set to resume on June 20.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave the league the all-clear to resume on Thursday, although it will have to wait a week longer than it had initially hoped.

Spadafora held a meeting with Italian soccer authorities by video conference after a medical protocol for matches was approved earlier on Thursday.

'The meeting was very useful,' Spadafora said. 'Now Italy is starting again and it is right that soccer starts again too.

'If the curve changes and the league has to be stopped again, the Italian soccer federation has assured me that there exists a plan B - playoffs - and also a plan C - leaving the standings as they are.'

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's 20 teams agreed earlier this month to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums. But, following a government decree days later banning sports until June 14, the Italian soccer federation swiftly announced that it would comply. However, it had hoped for special dispensation.

'The league will restart June 20,' Spadafora said. 'There's then the possibility that the Italian Cup semifinals and final can be played on June 13 and 17.'

The first legs of the semifinals had already been played before the lockdown, with AC Milan drawing 1-1 against Juventus and Napoli winning 1-0 at Inter Milan.

The rights for the cup matches are owned by Italy's RAI state television.

'It would be a good signal because you could watch three important matches free-to-air on public channels,' Spadafora added.

The medical protocol is similar to that for team training, meaning that if one person within the group - player or staff - tests positive for COVID-19 the entire group must go into a retreat for 14 days.

There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed from the 25th round.

Juventus, which is bidding for a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title, has a one-point advantage over Lazio. Third-place Inter Milan is nine points behind Juventus but has played a match less.

Serie B, Italy's second division, also plans to resume June 20.

In England, the Premier League announced plans on Thursday to resume on June 17.

