2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death

A water bottle thrown by a protester sail through the air near officers on the roof of Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Protesters damage properties at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

This image provided by KABC-TV shows Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked the freeway and shattered the back window of a California Highway Patrol cruiser on Wednesday. (KABC-TV via AP) Associated Press

This aerial image provided by KABC-TV shows Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked the freeway and shattered the back window of a California Highway Patrol cruiser on Wednesday. (KABC-TV via AP) Associated Press

Splattered paint and chalk writing are on the driveway of the home of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Oakdale, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against Chauvin, the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Demonstrators chant at police officers outside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A man holds up a pig's head in the direction of Minneapolis police officers behind a barricade in the parking lot outside the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct office in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A demonstrator holding a sign jumps up and down so police officers behind the front lines could see it, outside the Oakdale, Minn,, home of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Officers form a line in front of a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn., during a protest over the death of George Floyd in police custody earlier in the week in in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Protesters in Memphis, Tenn.. gather outside a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to voice their anger of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. George Floyd died Monday after a white police officer kneeled against his neck for several minutes. Associated Press

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.

News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city's 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. A Target, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store all showed signs of damage and looting. As darkness fell, fire erupted in the auto parts store, and city fire crews rushed to control it.

Officers could be seen surrounding the nearby precinct, not attempting to intervene in the looting. Earlier, some protesters skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night's confrontation. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to messages.

The violence followed t he death Monday night of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whom police sought to arrest outside a south Minneapolis grocery store. A citizen's cell phone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd 's neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

The officer and three others were fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday evening at the officer's suburban home as well as the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County prosecutor who would make a charging decision in the case. No violence was reported in those protests.

As the protests stretched into the evening, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm. In an interview with KMSP-TV, he noted the internal investigation as well as the FBI's investigation of Floyd's death and said they offer a chance at justice.

'Justice historically has never come to fruition through some of the acts we're seeing tonight, whether it's the looting, the damage to property or other things,' he said.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.