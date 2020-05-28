Fires, looting rock Minneapolis after man's death; 1 dead

A water bottle thrown by a protester sail through the air near officers on the roof of Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Protesters damage properties at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

This image provided by KABC-TV shows Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked the freeway and shattered the back window of a California Highway Patrol cruiser on Wednesday. (KABC-TV via AP) Associated Press

This aerial image provided by KABC-TV shows Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody blocked the freeway and shattered the back window of a California Highway Patrol cruiser on Wednesday. (KABC-TV via AP) Associated Press

Splattered paint and chalk writing are on the driveway of the home of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Oakdale, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against Chauvin, the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Demonstrators chant at police officers outside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A man holds up a pig's head in the direction of Minneapolis police officers behind a barricade in the parking lot outside the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct office in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A demonstrator holding a sign jumps up and down so police officers behind the front lines could see it, outside the Oakdale, Minn,, home of fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of Floyd George, a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

Officers form a line in front of a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn., during a protest over the death of George Floyd in police custody earlier in the week in in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Protesters in Memphis, Tenn.. gather outside a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to voice their anger of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. George Floyd died Monday after a white police officer kneeled against his neck for several minutes. Associated Press

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fires burned and looters struck Thursday after violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second straight night, with damage stretching for miles across the city.

Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop. Asked to confirm reports that he had been shot by a store owner, police spokesman John Elder said that was "one of the theories.'

Protesters began gathering in the early afternoon Wednesday near the city's 3rd Precinct station, in the southern part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day after an officer knelt on his neck until he became unresponsive. Protesters skirmished with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of Tuesday night's confrontation.

On Thursday morning, smoke hung over Minneapolis and looters carried merchandise from a damaged Target store with no interference by police. Video of the store's interior showed empty clothing racks and shelves and debris strewn about. Obscenities were spray painted on the exterior of the store.

Protests spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers on Wednesday.

It was the second night of violent protest in Minneapolis since the death of Floyd, whom police were seeking to arrest outside a Minneapolis grocery store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. A bystander's cellphone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd 's neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted for calm early Thursday. 'Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,' he said on Twitter. He also asked for the public's help in keeping the peace.

The officer and three others were fired Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Frey asked Gov. Tim Walz to activate the National Guard, a spokesman confirmed Thursday. The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Walz tweeted for calm Wednesday night, calling the violence 'an extremely dangerous situation' and urging people to leave the scene.

On Wednesday night, officers responding to a reported stabbing near the protests found a man lying on the sidewalk with what turned out to be a bullet wound, Elder said. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Elder said a suspect was in custody but said the facts leading up to the shooting were 'still being sorted out.'