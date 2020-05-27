Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall on South Carolina's coast shortly after forming
Updated 5/27/2020 8:51 AM
MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall on South Carolina's coast shortly after forming.
