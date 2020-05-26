 

Networks, conferences delay announcing early-season games

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/26/2020 12:59 PM

NEW YORK -- College football conferences and television networks have agreed to hold off on announcing start times for early-season games.

CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The two sides decided to wait a few weeks for the 2020 season as sports like the NHL and NBA work toward returning after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college football season is scheduled to begin with a handful of games on Aug. 29 and a full slate of games the following week.

A handful of conferences have plans in place to allow athletes in all sports to return to campus for voluntary workouts starting next month.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 