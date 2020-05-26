Grains higher,livestock mixed.
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery up 3 cents at $5.0940 a bushel; July corn gained 5.80 cents at $3.2220 a bushel; July oats rose 3 cents at $3.2720 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 6.60 cents at 8.4120 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was off .045 cent at $.9805 pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.3095 a pound; June lean hogs was up .28 cent at .5950 a pound.
