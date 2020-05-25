 

AtlÃ©tico Madrid forward JoÃ£o FÃ©lix has minor knee sprain

  • Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, left, fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix during a second leg, round of 16, Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

    Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, left, fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix during a second leg, round of 16, Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Associated Press

Associated Press
Updated 5/25/2020 10:03 AM

MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid said Monday that forward JoÃ£o FÃ©lix has sprained his left knee.

The clubs said tests have shown that the Portuguese forward 'suffered a low grade' ligament sprain and his return to training will depend on how he responds to treatment.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The club did not immediately say how long FÃ©lix is expected to be sidelined because of the injury, but he is not likely to miss many matches after the Spanish league resumes. The league wants to restart on the second weekend of June.

Teams have been undergoing group training sessions as the Spanish government gradually lifts confinement restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was suspended in mid-March with 11 rounds remaining. AtlÃ©tico was in sixth-place, 13 points behind leader Barcelona.

FÃ©lix joined AtlÃ©tico in 2019 amid high expectations after signing from Portuguese club Benfica, touted as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

