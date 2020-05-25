Short on top _ and CPR: Kokomo barber saves customer

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A barber is being credited with saving the life of an 80-year-old customer who had a heart attack after a haircut.

Archie Whitton had asked his Kokomo barber, Jeff Smith, if he could use an outdoor spigot to add water to his car radiator last week.

Smith agreed but after a few minutes didn't see Whitton. He went outside and found him on the ground.

"I was praying under my breath and just going by what I had learned 30-something years ago on CPR when I'd taken a class somewhere,' Smith told the Kokomo Tribune. 'You know how adrenaline is. In the moment, you're not really thinking about it. You just do what you feel like needs to be done.'

It worked. A police officer with a machine took over before Whitton was rushed to a hospital.

'The doctor kept emphasizing that if Papaw hadn't received CPR, he probably wouldn't have made it,' granddaughter Shelby Hulka said.

Smith said he's not a hero.

'I was just doing what I hope someone would do for me if I was in the same circumstance," the barber said.