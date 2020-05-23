Spanish Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez says soccer league in Spain can resume from June 8
Updated 5/23/2020 7:45 AM
MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez says soccer league in Spain can resume from June 8.
