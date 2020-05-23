After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov has a rest after his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov walks through a disinfectant sluice after his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov waits as a medical worker paints his protective gear during a rest on his shift at the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov starts his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, and Dr. Vitaly Mushkin, right, prepare a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration for computer tomography screening at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, right, and Dr. Konstantin Glebov, center left, and Dr. Vitaly Mushkin perform tracheal intubation of a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, and Dr. Konstantin Glebov, center left, perform tracheal intubation of a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, and Dr. Konstantin Glebov, center left, perform tracheal intubation on a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, drinks a coffee as he has breakfast before his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, has breakfast before his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, puts on protective gear before his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov puts on protective gear before his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, left, and his colleagues treat a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, and his colleagues treat a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, center, and Dr. Vitaly Mushkin, right, prepare a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration for computer tomography screening at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov, right back to camera, and Dr. Vitaly Mushkin, center, move a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration for computer tomography screening at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Friday, May 15, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov takes off a mask after his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov leaves the Filatov City Clinical Hospital after his shift at an intensive care unit in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Dr. Osman Osmanov is greeted by his wife Saida after a shift at an intensive care unit of Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Moscow accounts for about half of all of Russia's coronavirus cases, a deluge that strains the city's hospitals and has forced Osmanov to to work every day for the past two months, sometimes for 24 hours in a row. Associated Press